Abdukodir Khusanov to stay at City: New deal signed until 2031

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Abdukodir Khusanov to stay at City: New deal signed until 2031

"Manchester City" has reached an agreement on new long-term contracts with Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Belgian winger Jérémy Doku. According to The Athletic, both players' new deals run until the summer of 2031.

The club has not yet officially announced the contracts. However, this decision shows that the City leadership sees Khusanov and Doku as key parts of the team's long-term plans.

Khusanov quickly broke into the starting lineup

22-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov joined Manchester City from French club Lens in January 2025.

The Uzbekistan national team defender adapted quickly to the English football environment and became one of the team's main defenders last season. He made 37 appearances across all competitions.

Khusanov's reliable performance helped Manchester City win the FA Cup and the League Cup. The new contract signifies that the player's status at the club has been solidified.

New deal runs until 2031

According to the source, the contract signed with Khusanov will last until the summer of 2031.

Such a long-term agreement shows that the club highly values the potential of the Uzbek footballer. At the same time, City likely views Khusanov as one of the pillars of their defensive line for future seasons.

Financial terms and other details of the contract are expected to be revealed after the official announcement.

Doku also had an effective season

24-year-old Jérémy Doku is also on the verge of signing a new contract with Manchester City until 2031.

The Belgian winger participated in 47 matches across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. He scored 8 goals and provided 14 assists to his teammates.

Recording 22 goal contributions in total, Doku has become a vital player in the attacking line. The club aims to retain his speed, 1v1 ability, and knack for creating dangerous attacks for the long term.

City is retaining its leaders

Previously, Phil Foden also signed a new contract with Manchester City. A contract extension for Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol is also expected in the coming days.

These moves demonstrate that the club is implementing a strategy to keep the core of its squad together for the long term.

For Khusanov, the new contract not only defines his future at Manchester City but also serves as a significant validation of the trust he has earned in one of Europe's top clubs in a short period.

Manchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovPremier LeagueFootballTransfers
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