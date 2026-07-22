A New Leader in the AI Race: The Unprecedented Growth of Anthropic

·32·Technology
A New Leader in the AI Race: The Unprecedented Growth of Anthropic

Competition in the AI technology market is reaching a new level. Matt Murphy, a partner at the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, reported that the startup Anthropic has exceeded even the most optimistic financial forecasts. By May of this year, the company's annual revenue run rate unexpectedly reached $47 billion, whereas previously only $9 billion in revenue had been projected for 2025. This is according to Techcrunch.com reports. .

Matt Murphy emphasizes that in his 25-year career as an investor, he has never encountered such rapid growth. According to him, neither the emergence of the internet, the mobile revolution, nor the first wave of cloud technologies saw a company achieve such high results in such a short time. As reported on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Anthropic has now become one of the most valuable and promising startups in the world.

The secret to success is not just in technology

Interestingly, the investor believes that the basis of Anthropic's success is not solely in creating a perfect AI model. The company changed its strategic approach to find its place in the market. Menlo Ventures invested $500 million in the project before it began generating revenue and before the product was officially launched. Today, that risk has fully paid off.

Anthropic's language model, known as Claude, is competing seriously with ChatGPT, presented by OpenAI. For users and developers in Uzbekistan, the competition between these platforms is beneficial, as it serves to make AI tools more affordable and functionally richer. Currently, many local experts highly value the accuracy of the Claude model in text processing.

Industry changes and the future

Matt Murphy points out that companies like Anthropic are setting new standards not only in technological development but also in business management and the rapid satisfaction of market needs. Such growth rates indicate that the volume of investment in the AI sector will continue to increase in the future.

In conclusion, the experience of Anthropic has shown how important it is in the modern technology world not only to have a powerful model but also to commercialize it correctly and adapt to the market. Today, the company has become an important entity not only for tech giants but for entire economic systems.

AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceClaudeMenlo VenturesTechnology
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