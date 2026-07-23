Messi, Haaland and Mbappe: 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament Announced

FIFA has announced the 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament based on fan voting. The squad features three players each from champions Spain and France, and two from finalists Argentina.

The forward line features the biggest stars in football — Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe. In goal, Cape Verde's Vozinha earned the trust of the fans.

Three players each from Spain and France

Spain and France have the most representatives in the symbolic team. Both nations have three players included in the best XI.

From world champions Spain, defenders Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella, as well as midfielder Rodri, were selected.

From France, Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, and tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe made the cut.

Messi and Martinez from Argentina

Two players from the Argentina national team, who reached the final, were included in the squad.

Lisandro Martinez in defense and team captain Lionel Messi in attack were chosen by fans as the most deserving candidates.

Messi was a key figure in Argentina's attack throughout the World Cup, leading his team to the decisive match.

Vozinha named as goalkeeper

Among goalkeepers, Cape Verde's Vozinha received the most votes.

His inclusion shows that fans appreciated players not only from traditional football giants but also from other nations.

Jude Bellingham from England and Erling Haaland from Norway were the sole representatives of their respective countries.

2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper:

Vozinha — Cape Verde.

Defenders:

Pedro Porro — Spain;

Lisandro Martinez — Argentina;

Dayot Upamecano — France;

Marc Cucurella — Spain.

Midfielders:

Rodri — Spain;

Michael Olise — France;

Jude Bellingham — England.

Forwards:

Lionel Messi — Argentina;

Erling Haaland — Norway;

Kylian Mbappe — France.

Spain becomes world champion for the second time

The 2026 World Cup was held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. For the first time, 48 teams participated in the expanded format.

In the final, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win their second world title in history.

The inclusion of three players from the champions in the fan-voted team reflects Spain's dominance in the tournament.