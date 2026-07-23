ServiceNow invests $40 million in India's BusinessNext

·30·Technology
ServiceNow invests $40 million in India's BusinessNext

US enterprise software giant ServiceNow has invested $40 million in BusinessNext, a leader in Indian banking technology. As a result of this deal, the 24-year-old Indian firm is valued at $700 million, with ServiceNow acquiring a stake of approximately 5 percent. This move serves to further expand AI-driven workflow automation in the global financial services market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

BusinessNext is based in Noida and currently serves over 70 banks across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the US. Its clients include prestigious institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India, and private sector giant HDFC Bank. Nearly half of the company's revenue comes from foreign markets.

Strategic partnership and global expansion

According to TechCrunch, BusinessNext founder and CEO Nishant Singh preferred a partnership with ServiceNow over pure financial investors. This choice allows the company to leverage ServiceNow's global sales network and infrastructure. Singh called the deal a "strategic partnership reinforced by funding" and plans to use it to bring his products to new markets faster.

While ServiceNow is known for its strength in automating enterprise workflows and backend systems, BusinessNext specializes in front-office banking processes. The combination of the two companies allows them to offer a holistic solution for financial institutions that covers everything from customer interaction to internal operations.

"Autonomous banking" and the future of AI

Founded in 2002 and known as CRMNext until 2022, the company has been working on an "autonomous banking" platform in recent years. The platform's uniqueness lies in its use of AI agents to automate banking operations while keeping sensitive data on private infrastructure in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Kulmeet Bawa, ServiceNow's Managing Director for India and SAARC, noted that the Indian financial sector is currently transitioning from digital experiences to fully AI-driven operations. This investment not only strengthens ServiceNow's position in the Asian market but also helps modernize banking systems globally.

This partnership will focus on the following key areas:

  • AI-powered automation of banking operations;
  • Taking customer service quality to a new level;
  • Implementing cloud technologies while ensuring data security;
  • Executing joint sales strategies in the global financial market.
BusinessNext generated $32 million in revenue last fiscal year and is one of the few profitable technology startups. The backing of a giant like ServiceNow will allow the company to multiply its revenue in the coming years and strengthen its international competitiveness.

ServiceNowBusinessNextArtificial IntelligenceFintechInvestment
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