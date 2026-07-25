Starlink Network Expands: One of the World's Most Remote Locations Gets Internet Access

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to expand the coverage of its Starlink satellite internet. As the next major step, Ascension Island, located right in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean and considered one of the most remote inhabited places in the world, has been connected to the high-speed internet network. This was reported by ixbt.com, citing a company statement. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

Ascension Island stands out for its geographical location. Because it is located thousands of kilometers away from continents, building traditional fiber-optic cables or terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure here would be technically complex and economically very costly. The Starlink project is becoming the only effective solution for such hard-to-reach areas.

Another step toward global coverage

SpaceX has confirmed that high-speed internet with low latency is now available throughout the island, including its capital and main port, Georgetown. This will allow local residents, researchers, and tourists to fully integrate into the global information space.

Company specialists note that the launch of Starlink services in this region is part of SpaceX's strategy to provide seamless connectivity across the entire planet. Previously, the company also launched its services in the Seychelles archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Such projects prove how important satellite technologies are in eliminating the digital divide.

Interest in Starlink technology is also high in Uzbekistan. At a time when the issue of establishing quality communication in the country's mountainous and remote villages remains relevant, the global activity of companies like SpaceX is expected to positively impact regional communication quality in the future.

Currently, Starlink serves millions of users in dozens of countries worldwide through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. The company adds new regions to its map every month, carrying out an internet revolution in places traditional providers cannot reach.