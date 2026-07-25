Mobile internet services have been restricted in India's capital, New Delhi, due to mass unrest and youth protests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing such severe resistance from the younger generation for the first time since taking office in 2014. Following the escalation of the situation, the government was forced to suspend communication services in central districts. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

A student and youth movement called "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) emerged as the main driving force behind these protests. Negotiations between the leaders of this movement and government representatives are expected to address the crisis in the country's education system. According to ixbt.com, this meeting is taking place at a time when social discontent among youth is growing.

Corruption in the Education System and Mass Hunger Strike Declaration

The escalation of protests was triggered by a series of scandals and violations in the country's examination system. In particular, activist Sonam Wangchuk had declared a 26-day hunger strike to draw attention to problems in education. Although he stopped his protest, public distrust of the government has not diminished. The youth are demanding the resignation of the education minister and radical reforms of the system.

By government decision, telecommunications companies restricted data transmission services in central areas of New Delhi. This measure was applied to prevent protesters from communicating with each other and further spreading the wave of protests. However, such measures are interpreted on social media as an attempt by the government to suppress freedom of speech.

"Cockroach" Movement: From Satire to Real Political Power

The "Cockroach" movement has a unique history on the Indian political scene. Initially formed as satire, this movement emerged in May 2026 after the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India compared unemployed youth to cockroaches. This insulting comparison united the youth and turned them into a real political force.

Today, CJP has become the voice not only of students, but of the entire "Zoomer" generation. Their main demands include:

Ending corruption in the education system and ensuring transparent examinations;

Developing state programs to solve the unemployment problem;

Ensuring youth participation in political decision-making processes;

Stopping discriminatory attitudes of political figures towards youth.

These events in India could serve as a unique signal for other countries in the region. The rapid organization of youth via social networks and their opposition to traditional political institutions show that protest sentiments have reached a new stage in the era of modern technologies. The situation in New Delhi has not stabilized yet, and the outcome of the negotiations is expected to determine the country's future political direction.