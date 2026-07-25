Jennifer Lopez turns 57

World-famous singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, born on July 24, 1969, in New York, USA, turns 57 today.

She began her career in the arts as a dancer and gained major fame in Hollywood through her starring role in the 1997 film "Selena". Afterward, she entered the music world, winning the hearts of millions of fans with hit songs like "On the Floor", "Let's Get Loud", "Jenny from the Block", and many others.

Today, Jennifer Lopez is recognized not only as a talented singer and actress, but also as a successful producer, entrepreneur, and one of the prominent figures in the fashion world. For many years, she has remained among the world's most famous artists due to her active stage presence, unique style, and multifaceted creativity.

On social media, fans and colleagues are warmly congratulating the artist on her birthday, wishing her health, happiness, and new creative success.