Specialized introduces light and ultra-powerful S-Works Turbo Levo R e-bike

·49·Technology
Specialized introduces light and ultra-powerful S-Works Turbo Levo R e-bike

The famous US company Specialized has unveiled its new premium class electric mountain bike — the S-Works Turbo Levo R Ultralight. This new product has become one of the lightest full-suspension models in the manufacturer's lineup. Despite weighing around just 18 kg, its technical capabilities can compete with many modern light cars. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new FACT 11 carbon frame was chosen as the basis for the bike. Engineers installed a special suspension system called GENIE, which allows the user to adjust the movement geometry according to their preference. According to ixbt.com, the front suspension has a travel of 140 mm, and the rear part has 130 mm, which ensures a high level of comfort on complex mountain trails.

Power and technical capabilities

The most surprising aspect of the S-Works Turbo Levo R Ultralight is its power unit. Although it is a lightweight model, it is equipped with a full-size Specialized S-Works 3.1 electric motor. This engine generates a torque of 111 N·m, a figure equal to the power of some small-displacement cars. The maximum power is 850 W (1.15 horsepower).

Depending on customer needs, they can choose between two battery capacities: 600 or 840 Wh. The manufacturer notes that the bike can provide autonomous movement for up to 4.4 hours on a single charge. Of course, this indicator may vary depending on the road relief and the selected assist mode. An additional 280 Wh external battery is also offered for long-distance trips.

Smart technologies and safety

Like modern gadgets, this bike is also equipped with advanced digital systems. A 2.2-inch Mastermind display is located on the handlebar, showing all important information. There is also the possibility to manage settings via a special mobile app and locate the bike using the Apple Find My service.

The charging system also has its own intelligence. The 12-amp smart charger operates in several modes. In particular, there is a function to limit charging to 80 percent to extend battery life, or a fast-charging mode when needed.

This premium Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo R Ultralight model has so far gone on sale only in Satin Carbon color. Its price is 13,000 USD and it can be ordered through the company's official website. Such a price and technical indicators make this model an exclusive choice not for amateurs, but for professional athletes and technology enthusiasts.

SpecializedE-BikeTechnologyS-WorksGadgets
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