Fury Stopped Wach: Is a Big Fight Now Near? (Video)

Tyson Fury secured a confident victory in his comeback fight in Thailand. Although 46-year-old Mariusz Wach stood his ground for seven rounds, he failed to come out for the eighth — but the main intrigue of the evening began after the result in the ring.

The former British world champion took another step towards the anticipated mega-fight with Anthony Joshua next. Now, the fate of this clash depends on the result of the fellow British star.

Wach did not come out for the eighth round

In the ten-round bout held on July 24 at the Max Muay Thai Stadium arena in Pattaya, Fury seized control from the very first minutes.

The British boxer controlled the distance with his jab, moved in various stances, and landed consecutive punches to his opponent's head and body. Wach was not knocked out, but after the seventh round, his corner decided not to continue the fight. Thus, Fury was awarded a victory by technical knockout.

Wach's seconds refused to send him out for the eighth round.

The fight was not broadcast live on television. About 1.5 thousand spectators watched the boxing evening at the arena in Pattaya.

Fury's latest victory in numbers

Indicator Tyson Fury Mariusz Wach Age 37 46 Professional record 36–2–1 39–14 Knockout wins 25 20 Fight result Technical knockout Defeat Time fight ended After round 7 Did not come out for round 8

This was Fury's second consecutive victory in 2026. In April, he defeated Arslanbek Mahmudov on points, resuming his career after a 16-month break.

The result in Pattaya is significant for another reason: this is Fury's first early stoppage win since he stopped Derek Chisora in December 2022.

Fury's strange gesture was also discussed

Although the fight was one-sided, an unexpected moment in the sixth round quickly spread on social media. During a clinch, Fury made a gesture as if kissing his opponent, and the referee had to separate them.

This action was perceived as part of Fury's showman style in the ring. However, the main sporting outcome did not change: the British boxer completely controlled the fight's pace, while Wach offered less and less response in the final rounds.

Why was this fight actually organized?

The clash against Wach served as a preparation bout for Fury ahead of a bigger showdown, rather than a championship fight.

The British boxer's main goal is the long-discussed fight against Anthony Joshua. Fury won and did his part. Now Joshua Saudi Arabiamust successfully get past his match against Christian Prenga.

After the fight, Fury expressed hope that negotiations for the big clash would conclude soon:

“I'll rest and recharge. Hopefully, the deal gets signed next week.”

He also mentioned that the potential fight could take place in London, Las Vegas, New York, Ireland, or even Pattaya.

The decisive test now awaits Joshua

Fury's victory over Wach was not a sensation. The Polish boxer has suffered many defeats in recent years and was viewed as a clear underdog in this fight. Therefore, the real question wasn't whether Fury would win, but rather what shape he was in ahead of the big fight.

Fury acted actively in the ring, kept the pressure on for seven rounds, and showed that he is regaining his fighting rhythm after the break. However, Wach's current level does not allow for a full assessment of proper preparation against an opponent like Anthony Joshua.

Now all attention turns to Joshua's upcoming fight. If he also wins, there will be no final major obstacle left to stage one of the biggest clashes in British boxing history.

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