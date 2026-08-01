Transfer Battle for Mika Godts: English Clubs Challenge Paris

As the final days of the transfer window heat up in European football, the situation surrounding Ajax's talented winger Mika Godts is becoming increasingly tense. While Paris Saint-Germain is leading the race for the 21-year-old Belgian player, prestigious Premier League clubs are also considering entering the transfer battle, according to Goal.com reports .

According to information published by TEAMtalk, intermediaries have contacted representatives of four English giants — Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. They have been informed of the possibility of snatching the young forward from the Parisian club. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain has launched active efforts to secure the player, who has become their primary target to strengthen the attacking line.

Parisian Interest and Ajax's Firm Stance

The Parisian club's sports advisor Luis Campos is working hard to bring Mika Godts, who fits head coach Luis Enrique's project, to the team. The Parisians turned their attention to the Belgian winger after missing out on RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomandé. It is understood that the player himself is not against a move to France, undeterred by competition.

However, Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff stated the Amsterdam club's firm position in an interview with De Telegraaf. According to him, players of this caliber are bound to leave the team eventually, but this must happen at the right time and for a fair price. The Dutch giants aim to keep the young player at the club for at least another season and stressed that his transfer will be extremely difficult.

Financial Demands and Plans of English Clubs

According to TEAMtalk, Ajax values their talented winger at approximately 60 million euros (51 million pounds). Nevertheless, this price tag has not frightened the Paris Saint-Germain management, and negotiations between the parties are ongoing. In turn, English clubs are also closely monitoring the situation.

In particular, Arsenal and Liverpool are actively working to bolster their flanks with quality players before the transfer window closes. The fact that Mika Godts' current contract runs until June 2029 gives the Dutch club the upper hand in negotiations. This transfer saga is expected to become one of the most talked-about events of the final days.