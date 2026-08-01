Dry grass catches fire on a hill in Kitab district

Today, on August 1 at 13:35, a fire involving dry grass was reported on a roadside hill in the "Kaynar" MFY territory of Kitab district, Kashkadarya region. This was reported by the Information Service of the Kashkadarya Regional Emergency Situations Department.

Upon receiving the alert, a rescue unit from the 11th Rescue Department of the Kitab District Emergency Situations Division arrived at the scene. Specialists took the necessary measures to prevent the fire from spreading further and to extinguish it in a short period of time.

As a result of prompt actions, the fire was completely extinguished by 15:20. There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the incident.