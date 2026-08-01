Dry grass catches fire on a hill in Kitab district

·21·Society
Dry grass catches fire on a hill in Kitab district

Today, on August 1 at 13:35, a fire involving dry grass was reported on a roadside hill in the "Kaynar" MFY territory of Kitab district, Kashkadarya region. This was reported by the Information Service of the Kashkadarya Regional Emergency Situations Department.

Upon receiving the alert, a rescue unit from the 11th Rescue Department of the Kitab District Emergency Situations Division arrived at the scene. Specialists took the necessary measures to prevent the fire from spreading further and to extinguish it in a short period of time.

As a result of prompt actions, the fire was completely extinguished by 15:20. There have been no reports of casualties as a result of the incident.

KitabKashkadaryaKaynar
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Illegal structure dismantled in Yangihayot districtIllegal structure dismantled in Yangihayot districtToday, 16:47Reconciliation was the best decision: Family dispute put to an end in ZaminReconciliation was the best decision: Family dispute put to an end in ZaminToday, 16:45In Fergana region, the blade of a grass-cutting device came off and pierced an employeeIn Fergana region, the blade of a grass-cutting device came off and pierced an employeeToday, 16:12Important news for students: Applications for dormitories are now openImportant news for students: Applications for dormitories are now openToday, 15:23Young man dancing on the roof of a speeding car faces criticismYoung man dancing on the roof of a speeding car faces criticismToday, 14:09Students can apply for dormitories starting todayStudents can apply for dormitories starting todayToday, 11:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism