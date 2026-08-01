Ariana Grande's dramatic weight loss after «Petal» music video worries fans

American singer Ariana Grande has once again become the center of discussion on social media following the release of her new music video for the song «Petal». Some fans drew attention to the artist's appearance, specifically her significant weight loss, expressing concern for her health.

In the video, Ariana appears in the persona of a character participating in a job audition. She was seen in an outfit inspired by the film «Grease», consisting of black leggings, an off-the-shoulder black top, and a silk scarf tied around her neck. She completed her look with retro-style glasses, pearl jewelry, black shoes, a leather jacket draped over her shoulder, and a signature high ponytail hairstyle. The video also features scenes where she dances alongside other actresses waiting in line.

The singer shared a snippet of the music video on social media with the caption «Petal ꕤ 。˚ music video out now».

Following the release of the video, various opinions were expressed on social media regarding Ariana's appearance. Some users noted that she looked very thin, writing that this was a worrisome state. Others pointed out that the singer's bones were visibly prominent, expressing hope that her health is in good condition.

One YouTube user, while acknowledging that the idea of the song and the video was executed at a high level, emphasized that their biggest wish is for Ariana to be safe and sound.

However, there were also plenty of fans who defended the singer. They stressed that publicly discussing a person's appearance and weight is wrong, writing that Ariana's creativity, not her life, should be discussed. Some reminded that criticizing a thin person is also a form of body shaming.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande has been the center of discussions because of her appearance. In 2024, answering a question during an interview about the pressure on women to always «look perfect», she stated that commenting on a person's appearance or weight is a very uncomfortable and difficult situation.

«Even at a family gathering, someone might ask, “You've lost so much weight, what happened?” or “You've gained weight, what happened?” I think such comments are completely unnecessary», — the singer had said.

She noted that nowadays people have gotten used to freely expressing opinions about other people's appearance, face, body, or health, and this is a very dangerous situation.

In November 2025, Ariana shared a snippet of this interview once again on her Instagram page, calling it a «loving reminder for everyone» and urging people not to judge others based on their appearance.