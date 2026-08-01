Wojciech Szczesny Openly Spoke About His Smoking Habit

Barcelona's Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has admitted that he is not ready to give up his bad habit and smoking addiction. Alongside his confident performances on the pitch, the experienced custodian has already won the hearts of the Catalan club's fans thanks to his sincerity and openness. In an interview with The Athletic, the footballer elaborated on his personal weaknesses and his attitude toward this vice, according to Goal.com reports.

According to information published by the sports outlet, Szczesny did not hide his delight at having his very own personalized song for the first time in his career. Fans are chanting special slogans at the stadium to support the goalkeeper. Although this is not the most ideal situation for a professional athlete, the custodian emphasized that he does not hide his true self and that fans appreciate this openness of his.

Szczesny on his habit

The footballer called smoking a terrible habit and openly stated that he would not recommend it to anyone. According to him, this is an addiction he has lived with for many years and is not even trying to overcome. Szczesny stated that fans accept him even closer because he admits to this situation openly rather than trying to hide it.

"I've never had my own chant, so I'm enjoying the moment. Maybe it's not the most professional thing in the world, but I am who I am. People know I have this addiction I can't shake," — says the Polish goalkeeper.

Fans' attitude and human aspects

The experienced goalkeeper noted that teammates and fans can be prone to many other addictions, including nicotine, alcohol, or gambling, but he has never been hypocritical about this matter. The fact that people learned about his smoking directly from the player himself rather than through paparazzi photos has only boosted his reputation.

Szczesny added that such human weaknesses can happen to anyone and that through his story, many ordinary fans can see reflections of their own everyday life situations. In the world of professional sports, such openness is a rare occurrence, and this step by the Barcelona goalkeeper was warmly received by the public.