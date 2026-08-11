Xiaomi Launches the Mijia Portable Electric Shaver Pro

The Xiaomi brand has expanded its range of portable gadgets with the new Mijia Portable Electric Shaver Pro. According to ixbt.com, this compact device has already attracted users’ attention with its long battery life, modern metal body and advanced features. As Ixbt.com reports .

The new product is currently available to buyers on the JD.com marketplace. Its starting price is 349 yuan, but with the government subsidy, the price falls to 266.98 yuan, or approximately 40 US dollars.

The Gadget’s Technical Capabilities and Design

The Mijia Portable Electric Shaver Pro is made with a full-metal body and comes in three attractive color options: matte gold, silver and dark gray. In addition to its robust construction, its convenience also deserves special attention.

The device features IPX8 protection against moisture. This makes using and cleaning the shaver significantly easier. Its cutting system consists of a double-layer corrugated coating and sharp stainless steel blades.

Ease of Use and Innovative Sensors

According to Xiaomi engineers, the new blade design helps reduce the number of hairs that are pulled or missed. As a result, shaving is smoother and more comfortable.

One of the device’s key features is its built-in touch switch. This smart sensor accurately detects contact with the skin and enables automatic control of the device.

Record-Breaking Battery Life

The electric shaver’s battery can provide up to 60 days of continuous use on a single full charge. This is especially convenient for people who travel frequently.

The device also supports simultaneous charging and operation. In addition to the main device, Xiaomi introduced the Mijia Electric Shaver Grooming Gift Set, which includes a shaver in the unique Nebula Purple color, a special storage pouch and an elegant box.