Joby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 million

Electric aircraft developer Joby Aviation has reached an agreement to acquire Resonant Sciences for $500 million in cash and stock, aiming to expand its presence in the defense sector. According to reports based on official regulatory filings, the major deal is another important step toward strengthening the company’s position in the military market. Techcrunch.com reports .

Based in Ohio, Resonant Sciences specializes in developing radio-frequency and sensor systems and will operate within Joby as a dedicated defense business. The new division will be led by company co-founder and CEO J. Micah North. It will also include Joby’s projects involving turbine-electric and hydrogen-electric aircraft, as well as autonomous technologies.

The defense division will help the company focus on its core objectives

According to Joby Aviation representatives, establishing the new defense division will allow the company’s core team to focus fully on certifying, manufacturing and bringing its commercial electric air taxi to market. Based in California, Joby is working to create a network of urban electric air taxis designed to transport people and cargo over short distances.

Over the past two years, the company has begun developing its defense projects more openly. Last year, Joby signed a partnership agreement with defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. The deal focuses on exploring opportunities to develop a new type of gas-turbine hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft capable of autonomous flight for military applications.

Technological integration and financial stability

The acquisition of Resonant Sciences gives Joby a ready-made business that generates immediate revenue. According to the filings, Resonant generated $100 million in revenue over the past 12 months and has access to classified programs run by the U.S. government. The company’s radio-frequency and sensor technologies could help improve Joby’s personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Developing, certifying and mass-producing eVTOL aircraft requires years and significant financial investment. Joby, which went public in 2021, is actively seeking near-term revenue sources to maintain investor confidence. In particular, last year the company acquired Blade Air Mobility’s helicopter transportation business for approximately $125 million.

Through these strategic moves, Joby Aviation is gaining not only important infrastructure and revenue sources but also a solid foundation for financing its future commercial and defense projects. Establishing the new defense division opens up broad opportunities for future technological advances.