Apple-style animation created for Galaxy Z Fold8

·28·Technology
Apple-style animation created for Galaxy Z Fold8

In the world of technology, competition between companies is not limited to hardware, but has also become intense regarding software solutions and unique visual effects. According to ixbt.com, an active Reddit user has developed a special experimental application for the Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone. This app demonstrates a unique, smooth animation effect when the device is folded and unfolded, reminiscent of the iPhone Duo design solutions recently introduced by Apple. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This experimental software reads data from the device's hinge (durable folding mechanism) sensors in real time. Based on this, the image transition process between the external and internal displays is managed extremely smoothly. Judging by the video clips shown, the created animation not only runs smoothly but also responds to the current state of the hinge with complete precision and zero latency.

User discussion and criticism

After Apple announced its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, experts and ordinary buyers were drawn not only to its construction but specifically to this software animation effect. Interestingly, after the presentation, Samsung even managed to troll Apple's new device.

Nevertheless, the fact that an ordinary enthusiast implemented such a feature independently in a short time sparked heated debates among internet users. Many are questioning why a giant company like Samsung has not already included such interesting visual capabilities in its base Galaxy Z Fold8 One UI.

Impact on future updates

In online discussions, most consumers emphasized that Samsung is not showing enough creative approach regarding innovations. In their opinion, it would be appropriate for the Korean manufacturer to quickly adopt the most successful software findings of competitors to further enrich the user experience.

So far, Samsung has not officially stated any intention to add such an animation effect to its One UI. However, such attempts by independent developers may force the company's engineers to pay attention to such small but attractive details in future software updates.

AppleSamsungGalaxy Z Fold8iPhone DuoTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung mocks Apple's first foldable phoneSamsung mocks Apple's first foldable phoneToday, 09:27Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026Today, 01:23Protection against space debris: water-filled aluminum eggs testedProtection against space debris: water-filled aluminum eggs testedToday, 00:50Europe Announces Development of Its Own Manned SpacecraftEurope Announces Development of Its Own Manned SpacecraftYesterday, 21:52Xiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global marketXiaomi has started HyperOS 4 testing for the global marketYesterday, 21:26Geksogen engineers charged a smartwatch using hamstersGeksogen engineers charged a smartwatch using hamstersYesterday, 18:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean