Apple-style animation created for Galaxy Z Fold8

In the world of technology, competition between companies is not limited to hardware, but has also become intense regarding software solutions and unique visual effects. According to ixbt.com, an active Reddit user has developed a special experimental application for the Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone. This app demonstrates a unique, smooth animation effect when the device is folded and unfolded, reminiscent of the iPhone Duo design solutions recently introduced by Apple. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This experimental software reads data from the device's hinge (durable folding mechanism) sensors in real time. Based on this, the image transition process between the external and internal displays is managed extremely smoothly. Judging by the video clips shown, the created animation not only runs smoothly but also responds to the current state of the hinge with complete precision and zero latency.

User discussion and criticism

After Apple announced its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, experts and ordinary buyers were drawn not only to its construction but specifically to this software animation effect. Interestingly, after the presentation, Samsung even managed to troll Apple's new device.

Nevertheless, the fact that an ordinary enthusiast implemented such a feature independently in a short time sparked heated debates among internet users. Many are questioning why a giant company like Samsung has not already included such interesting visual capabilities in its base Galaxy Z Fold8 One UI.

Impact on future updates

In online discussions, most consumers emphasized that Samsung is not showing enough creative approach regarding innovations. In their opinion, it would be appropriate for the Korean manufacturer to quickly adopt the most successful software findings of competitors to further enrich the user experience.

So far, Samsung has not officially stated any intention to add such an animation effect to its One UI. However, such attempts by independent developers may force the company's engineers to pay attention to such small but attractive details in future software updates.