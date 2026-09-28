New Vivo X Fold 6 smartphone to launch globally in October

·36·Technology
New Vivo X Fold 6 smartphone to launch globally in October

According to Ixbt.com, Vivo, a company carving out a unique niche in the modern technology market, has announced the international launch date for its next flagship device, the Vivo X Fold 6 foldable smartphone. Based on information from insider Abhishek Yadav, the next-generation advanced gadget will be officially unveiled globally on October 1 and in the Indian market on October 6. This international release comes four months after the device's debut in China this June. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is worth noting that the global version intended for customers outside China will feature several technical and software differences. Specifically, the smartphone is expected to be released in the international market with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. Users will be offered two color options: Prism Black and Nebula Teal.

Software and design changes

One of the most important features of the device is its software. While the model produced for China comes with the OriginOS 6 Fold system, the version for the international market will be equipped with the newer OriginOS 7 software. At the same time, the core hardware components are expected to remain unchanged from the previous version.

The smartphone is equipped with two high-quality displays that provide great convenience to the user. Inside, there is a massive 8.02-inch screen based on modern M14 material, while a 6.51-inch panel is installed on the outside for convenient use. These two screens allow the gadget to be used as both a tablet and a regular smartphone.

High performance and advanced camera capabilities

The operating speed of this extraordinary foldable phone is also at a high level. The device's performance is driven by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC, specially developed by Vivo. This allows it to handle even the most demanding tasks and applications without any issues.

Great opportunities are also available for photography enthusiasts. The smartphone's main camera is equipped with a 200 MP sensor, complemented by a periscopic telephoto module with Zeiss APO certification and a 50 MP wide-angle camera. There is also support for a 200 mm Zeiss teleconverter specially provided by the manufacturer.

To ensure the seamless operation of these advanced technologies, the device is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery. For charging, it supports 80 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging technologies.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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