Vivo V80 unveiled: massive battery and Zeiss camera

·25·Technology
Vivo V80 unveiled: massive battery and Zeiss camera

The mid-range smartphone market has been enriched with another model featuring interesting and advanced specifications. Officially launched in the Indian market, the new Vivo V80 combines unexpectedly high performance for its class, including professional-grade optics and record-breaking battery capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, this smartphone has already managed to attract buyer attention with its technical capabilities. The device is notable for fully integrating modern technologies and user requirements. In particular, the inclusion of massive capabilities within a compact body has earned the recognition of experts.

Display and performance capabilities

The new Vivo V80 is equipped with a high-quality 6.59-inch AMOLED display on the front. The screen resolution supports Full HD+ format, and the refresh rate reaches 144 Hz. Additionally, an impressive peak brightness of 5000 nit has been announced for the screen, allowing for easy readability even under direct sunlight. The fingerprint scanner is integrated under the screen in line with modern trends.

The device's hardware platform is based on the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. As for software, the OriginOS 7 interface based on the latest Android 17 operating system has been selected. This combination ensures fast application performance and system stability.

Optics and battery capacity

One of the most notable features of the smartphone is its advanced camera block, created in collaboration with the renowned Zeiss brand. The main camera features a 50 MP Sony LYT-700V sensor, equipped with autofocus and an optical image stabilization system. Furthermore, there is a 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto module with 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization, as well as an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera is also equipped with a high-resolution 50 MP sensor.

Another surprising aspect of the technical specifications is its battery. A massive 7200 mAh battery is housed in a thin body just 7.79 mm thick. The device supports 90 W fast charging technology. Weighing 210 grams, the smartphone features an aluminum side frame and a glass back panel.

According to the provided information, the model has an IP69 water and dust protection rating. Users are also provided with an NFC chip, eSIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. For now, the manufacturer has not announced the official prices for the Vivo V80 model.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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