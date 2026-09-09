Vivo X500: New smartphone could replace professional cameras

Vivo, one of the leaders in the smartphone market, has announced that its new Vivo X500 series devices can fully replace heavy professional photography equipment. This statement has sparked great interest in the tech world, as modern mobile devices are becoming the primary tool not only for daily snapshots but also for creating professional-grade videos. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the company's management has carefully studied user feedback and paid special attention to shooting processes during trips and holidays when creating the new flagship series. Huang Tao, Vice President of Vivo products, announced on his social media pages that the new series will be officially released on September 21.

A new stage in mobile photography

The main goal of the manufacturers is to make the Vivo X500 series the best choice for everyday mobile photography and a single solution for video recording. This goal is not accidental but based on the company's many years of experience in portrait, broadcast, and video imaging technologies.

The new device combines the achievements of previous generations and takes a decisive step from simple photography to professional video creation. In particular, technologies that allow achieving high-quality results even in complex conditions have been improved.

Image quality and technical capabilities

Huang Tao noted that the classic anti-glare shooting accuracy in the Vivo X500 series has been significantly improved. Now, users can capture extremely clear and high-quality images even against strong light.

It was also specifically noted that every frame in capturing dynamic scenes has been elevated to cinematic quality. This allows enthusiasts to shoot high-level videos without additional expensive equipment.