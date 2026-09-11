Huawei Pura X View smartphone sold 180,000 units on its first day

·24·Technology
Huawei Pura X View smartphone sold 180,000 units on its first day

According to ixbt.com, Huawei's new Huawei Pura X View smartphone, featuring a unique design, achieved high popularity on its very first day of sales. Over 180,000 units were sold within the first 24 hours, sparking significant interest in the technology market. This success once again demonstrates how much demand there is among customers for the brand's unique form-factor devices. This is reported by news source.

According to statistics, Huawei's Pura X and Max series of foldable phones have shipped over 2.9 million units since their release. However, the Pura X View model differs sharply from other traditional devices and offers a completely new user experience.

Unique screen and monoblock design

This new device is recognized as the world's first smartphone with a wide-format monoblock body. While many leading brands are currently working on creating wide-format foldable gadgets, Huawei decided to apply this approach to standard monoblock phones.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.39-inch flat OLED display, with the screen-to-body ratio reaching 96.1 percent. The display aspect ratio is 16:9.5, and the bezels on all four sides are just 1 millimeter. This provides users with a nearly borderless viewing experience.

Memory types and pricing policy

The Huawei Pura X View is offered to customers in four color variants, and all models are equipped with 12 GB of RAM. The price of this technological innovation varies depending on the configuration:

  • 12/256 GB base version — 5999 yuan or approximately 900 dollars;
  • 12/512 GB mid-range configuration — 6999 yuan;
  • 12 GB + 1 TB top version — 8499 yuan.
The device's technical capabilities, including its 200 MP and 50 MP cameras, as well as its 7000 mAh battery, were key factors that attracted customer attention. These specifications make the smartphone one of the most competitive flagships on the market.

HuaweiPura X ViewSmartphoneTechnologyChina
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