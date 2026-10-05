Why the Xiaomi 18 Ultra flagship was cancelled

·5·Technology
Why the Xiaomi 18 Ultra flagship was cancelled

Renowned mobile industry insider Digital Chat Station has revealed the mysterious features of the Xiaomi 18 Ultra flagship smartphone, which was expected to have highly advanced specifications but was ultimately never put into mass production. The device could have caused a major stir in the tech world, but the company decided to abandon it due to strategic changes. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of the cancelled model was supposed to be a revolutionary camera system consisting of three 200 MP modules. This unique configuration was expected to take mobile photography to a new level.

Unique camera capabilities

According to project documents, the smartphone was planned to feature a 1/1.12-inch LOFIC primary sensor. It was to be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/1.56-inch matrix and a LOFIC periscopic telephoto lens equipped with continuous optical zoom and a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Furthermore, to expand the device's capabilities, it was expected to include a multispectral lens, a special magnetic mount for external optics, and symmetrical stereo speakers. However, despite all the technical advantages, this ambitious project did not come to fruition.

Reasons for abandoning production

Later, the insider Digital Chat Station reported that the production of this model had been completely cancelled. According to the expert's analysis, one of the main reasons for this decision was the gadget's excessively high cost. This factor could have had a serious negative impact on the device's future market price and overall sales volume.

As a reminder, as early as August of this year, initial reports leaked that the number of devices in the Xiaomi 18 series would be reduced from four to three. As a result, the company's management decided to keep only the Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models in the new generation, and it became clear that the Ultra version would not be in the lineup at all.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 UltraSmartphonesTechnologyDigital Chat Station
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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