Xiaomi Graphene Heater achieves unexpected success

The latest development from Xiaomi, the Mijia Graphene Heater Pro, has been highly praised by the public and achieved massive results in its crowdfunding campaign. According to ixbt.com, the project exceeded its initial funding goal by 1335 percent, raising nearly 14 times the target amount. This demonstrates high demand among users for this type of innovative climate technology. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

During the campaign, buyers had the opportunity to purchase this next-generation heater at a special price of 349 yuan instead of 499 yuan, although this discounted rate was set to be valid for only 14 hours. According to information provided by the manufacturer, delivery of completed orders is expected to begin in early October.

Technical specifications and performance speed

The device stands out with its compact tower-like body and 2200 W power. Its internal structure features a 310 mm diameter PTC ceramic heating element, enriched with graphene-based thermal conductivity technology. Thanks to this solution, the heater begins delivering warm air within just 3 seconds of being turned on.

Engineers managed to increase heating speed by 24 percent compared to previous generation models. It is capable of raising the temperature by 7 degrees in just 10 minutes in well-insulated rooms up to 27 square meters. Nevertheless, rooms up to 15 square meters are recommended as the optimal area for daily use.

Airflow control and safety system

The air delivery system is designed to cover an area within a 2-meter radius. The body can rotate 80 degrees horizontally, while the vertical flow can be adjusted within a range of up to 128 degrees. Users can choose from three air delivery options—upward, forward, and downward—based on their needs.

The device's convenience features include a low noise level of just 45.6 dB(A) in silent mode, four operating modes, and precise temperature adjustment from 22 to 28 degrees. The heater also supports the Pengpai Smart Connect ecosystem and control via the Xiao Ai voice assistant.

Special attention has also been paid to safety, with the device equipped with an eight-stage protection system. This includes important functions such as automatic shut-off if it tips over, overheating protection, and a child lock.