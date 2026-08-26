Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra renders revealed

High-quality first renders of Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, have been published online. Presented in collaboration between AndroidHeadlines and renowned insider OnLeaks, these images reveal significant changes to the new device's exterior. These leaks have drawn serious attention from tech enthusiasts and analysts, sparking discussions about new design trends in the flagship smartphone market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A new approach to the camera and "plateau" design

According to ixbt.com, the most significant and noticeable change in the Galaxy S27 Ultra model is the camera block on its rear panel. Instead of the previously used individual and vertically arranged lenses, the device features a wide raised section on the upper part of the body — a unique "plateau". Although the specific arrangement of the lenses remains in the Samsung style, in terms of overall concept, this solution is reminiscent of the design of recent flagships from Google and Apple.

Experts believe that such an enlarged raised section could provide engineers with additional internal space. This space is useful for expanding camera capabilities, installing a more efficient cooling system, and housing wireless charging components. At the same time, based on the published renders, it can be said that one of the telephoto cameras will remain relatively small in size.

Body dimensions and the fate of the S Pen

According to OnLeaks, the overall body dimensions of the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will remain almost unchanged compared to the previous generation. The smartphone's dimensions are approximately 163.76 × 78.25 × 7.97 mm. For comparison, last year's Galaxy S26 Ultra had dimensions of 163.6 × 78.1 × 7.9 mm, with the difference being only a fraction of a millimeter.

However, a completely different picture is observed in the area of the main camera block. Taking into account the camera bump, the total thickness of the smartphone reaches approximately 12.53 mm. This means that the camera block protrudes from the main body by nearly 4.56 mm. The front remains unchanged, with the overall shape of the body and display preserved as in the previous flagship.

Also, the S Pen stylus, popular among users, remains in its place. The corresponding special slot is available in its usual location, as in previous models, showing that Samsung has not abandoned its signature feature. Comparison images provided by AndroidHeadlines also point out that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra model is very similar to the Honor 600 Pro.