China's CXMT Begins Production of Its HBM3E Memory

Amid US sanctions depriving China of advanced microchips, China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has taken a significant step. According to ixbt.com, the company has launched pre-series production of HBM3E memory, which is highly sought after for AI accelerators and high-performance computing systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

At the current stage, the company is verifying the stability of the new technological process, ensuring yield rates, and performing multi-layer memory packaging. Additionally, the finished products are being tested for compliance with required specifications.

Plans for expanding production capacity

If the mastery of the technological process is completed successfully, a transition to large-scale production is expected in the coming weeks. This could be a major turning point for China's semiconductor industry.

Alongside testing and preparation processes, CXMT is significantly expanding its production base. According to sources, by the end of the year, the total capacity of the company's facilities should reach approximately 350,000 silicon wafers per month. Further expansion is planned for the coming years.

Technical capabilities and memory potential

Although the company has not yet disclosed the exact technical specifications of its HBM3E memory, the standard indicators for this generation are known. Typically, such HBM solutions use a 1024-bit interface per stack, and data transfer speeds can reach approximately 9.6 Gbps per pin or higher.

Specifically, at a speed of 9.6 Gbps, the bandwidth of a single stack can reach up to 1.2 TB/s. The memory capacity is determined by the DRAM dies used and the number of layers.

For example, when using 24-gigabit dies, an eight-layer stack is capable of providing 24 GB of memory. Such high performance is crucial for modern computing systems.