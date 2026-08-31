Scientists Uncover the Secret of the Narwhal's 3-Meter 'Tusk'

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Scientists Uncover the Secret of the Narwhal's 3-Meter 'Tusk'

The narwhal, which lives in the Arctic, is often called the 'sea unicorn' because of the long tooth protruding from its head. This tooth can sometimes grow up to 3 meters long.

Recently, scientists studied it using special X-ray technology and made an interesting discovery. It turns out that the outer part of the tooth spirals in one direction, while the inner part spirals in the opposite direction, forming a unique structure.

An overhead view of a long-tusked narwhal surfacing near a boat.

Scientists believe that this dual-directional structure helps the narwhal's long tooth grow straight and remain strong. it helps.

Interestingly, centuries ago, people thought this tooth was the magical horn of a real unicorn. Now, the natural secrets behind it are gradually being revealed.

NarwhalArcticMarine BiologyScienceSea Unicorn
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Kamola Shuhratova
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