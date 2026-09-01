Apple loses another legendary top executive, Phil Schiller

·56·Technology
Apple loses another legendary top executive, Phil Schiller

A major leadership change is taking place in the tech world: Phil Schiller, one of Apple's most prominent executives and a key figure in the creation of the iPhone and App Store, is stepping down from operational management. According to Bloomberg, citing its sources, the 66-year-old veteran will no longer oversee the App Store or the company's product presentations. This change marks the end of another significant era in the history of the tech giant. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although Apple has not issued an official statement, Schiller will retain his honorary Apple Fellow title and continue working on certain undisclosed special projects. However, within the company, this move is seen as another significant step toward his eventual retirement. Schiller has been with Apple since the Steve Jobs era and is one of the individuals who left a profound mark on the brand's development.

Who will take over the management of the App Store and events?

Following the departure of Phil Schiller, who was responsible for Apple product launches and marketing for many decades, his duties are being redistributed among other executives. Specifically, the popular App Store will now fall under the control of Eddy Cue, the head of the company's services division. The direct operational management of the store will be handled by Carson Oliver, who will report directly to Cue. His scope of responsibility also includes alternative app stores and the Apple Arcade service.

Schiller's work on the App Store was more than just formal management. He was actively involved in making decisions regarding the most controversial apps, communicating with developers, and navigating changes to store policies and commissions amidst new regulations and major lawsuits. In particular, he played a significant role in the long-standing and high-profile legal battle with Epic Games.

Presentations and future prospects

Phil Schiller is also handing over the management of the team responsible for organizing Apple presentations and corporate events, which he held dear. This position will be filled by Nola Weinstein, who has served as Schiller's deputy since 2023. Schiller's departure marks a transitional period for the company, with younger leaders expected to continue the traditions established by the old school.

As a reminder, Phil Schiller has worked at Apple for decades and was directly involved in bringing many generations of iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Mac computers to market. Having co-founded the App Store with Steve Jobs, Schiller served as Senior Vice President of Marketing until 2020, after which he focused exclusively on the app store and corporate events.

ApplePhil SchillerApp StoreTim CookTechnology
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