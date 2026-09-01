Xiaomi Mijia No-Mist Humidifier 3 released

The latest major home appliance innovation from Xiaomi, the Mijia No-Mist Humidifier 3, has officially gone on sale in the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, this device combines natural evaporation technology, high performance, and a modern modular structure, designed for large rooms. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The recommended retail price of the new humidifier is 1299 yuan, but during the initial sales phase, customers can purchase it for 999 yuan (approximately 150 USD). One of the main advantages of the device is its ability to operate without creating visible mist and providing a high output of up to 1500 milliliters per hour.

Technical capabilities and efficiency

The device is equipped with a 6-liter water tank, which can provide approximately 10 hours of continuous operation even at maximum power. The manufacturer claims that this model does not leave white residue (limescale) on surfaces. Therefore, it is very convenient for use in large living rooms and open-plan spaces.

There is a special mode for nighttime use, where the noise level drops to just 31.5 dB(A). At the same time, the display brightness turns off, and voice notifications are temporarily suspended.

Safety and convenient control

The water purification system includes seven levels of protection, silver ions, an antibacterial filter, and a separate water filter. According to the manufacturer, the sterilization rate of the entire unit reaches 99.9 percent. The device has a modular design, and its tank, filter, fan, and pump can be easily washed in water.

The ability to pour water directly through the top cover eliminates the need to remove heavy panels. The humidifier features a digital display, an automatic humidity maintenance function, and integration into the Mi Home ecosystem. Users can control it via smartphone or the Xiao Ai voice assistant, set timers, and link it with air conditioners and heaters.