Optoma introduces new series of 4K displays for 24/7 operation

Optoma has officially announced its professional N-Series display line, designed for business and public spaces. According to ixbt.com, this new line is intended for continuous 24/7 operation in shopping malls, hotels, medical facilities, and transport hubs, and is expected to become an essential information tool for modern organizations. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The newly introduced range includes 5 models with sizes ranging from 55 inches to 98 inches. All models are equipped with high-resolution 4K Ultra HD panels and can be mounted in both landscape and portrait orientations to suit any requirement.

Technical capabilities and protective features

The manufacturer has paid special attention to the design and usability of the devices. Specifically, the screens feature thin bezels and a special anti-glare glass with a 25% haze level. This ensures clear visibility even in brightly lit public spaces.

Additionally, Low Blue Light technology and a flicker-free system have been integrated to protect users' eyesight. Wide viewing angles allow for comfortable reading of information from any point.

Software and management

One of the key advantages of the N-Series line is the built-in media system based on the Android 14 operating system. This system allows for direct content playback and scheduling without the need for an external player.

For centralized management, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS) software is provided. It allows specialists to remotely monitor screen status, install software updates, set power schedules, and distribute content to multiple devices simultaneously.

Connectivity and ecology

Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, and LAN interfaces. Models starting from 65 inches are also equipped with an additional OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) slot for installing mini-PCs. In addition to wired connections, a wireless option is also offered.

Optoma has also focused on environmental sustainability, with smart scheduling and power management features helping to save electricity. Furthermore, 99% of the packaging materials are made from recyclable raw materials. These displays are effectively used for various scenarios such as advertising boards, digital menus, navigation, and corporate information panels.