Affordable version of Samsung Galaxy Book6 laptop unveiled

South Korean company Samsung has expanded its popular 14-inch laptop lineup by announcing the new and affordable Galaxy Book6 model. According to ixbt.com, the starting price for this device begins at 800 USD, and customers are offered several different configurations. This is reported by news source.

Compared to the more expensive and advanced models introduced earlier this year, the new budget versions are equipped with Core Series 3 processors instead of Core Ultra Series 3. These processors are based on the Wildcat Lake architecture, providing slightly lower performance.

Nevertheless, the drop in performance has significantly increased the device's main advantage — energy efficiency. The manufacturer claims that the new laptop is capable of up to 25 hours of continuous operation on a single charge.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The base configuration of the device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, though users can choose more powerful modifications according to their needs. Additionally, the budget versions are equipped with high-quality 1080p IPS screens.

The laptop also stands out for its ultra-light and compact chassis. It weighs only 1.35 kilograms and has a thickness of 15.7 millimeters. Furthermore, engineers have included a second slot inside the device for additional storage.

Autonomy and additional features

The device is equipped with a 61.2 Wh battery, which, as mentioned above, guarantees up to 25 hours of battery life. The laptop also supports fast charging technology.

Thanks to the fast charging feature, the battery can be charged to one-third of its capacity in just half an hour. This provides great convenience for users who are constantly on the move and working while traveling.