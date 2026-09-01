Historic Result: Javokhir Sindarov Rises to 4th Place in FIDE World Rankings

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has published the updated official world rankings for the world's strongest grandmasters. According to the list, the young Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has risen to 4th place in the world with a rating of 2778, marking a new career high and a personal record.

Two Uzbeks in the world elite

Another Uzbek chess star, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, is also in the top ten, holding 7th place with 2762 points. The world chess lead is still held by the Norwegian legend Magnus Carlsen (2823). Hikaru Nakamura (2792) from the USA has moved up to second place, while Fabiano Caruana (2789), having lost 3 rating points, rounds out the top three.

FIDE World Ranking: List of Leading Grandmasters

Rank Chess Player (Grandmaster) Country Rating Points Changes and Notes 1 Magnus Carlsen Norway 2823 Sole leader 2 Hikaru Nakamura USA 2792 Moved to 2nd place 3 Fabiano Caruana USA 2789 Lost 3 points 4 Javokhir Sindarov Uzbekistan 2778 +1 point (Personal record) ... ... ... ... ... 7 Nodirbek Abdusattorov Uzbekistan 2762 Stable position in Top-10

Silver in Saint Louis and FIDE Circuit lead

The key to this historic success for Sindarov was his brilliant performance at the prestigious Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz 2026 tournament held in the USA in early August. The Uzbek grandmaster finished the rapid portion of the tournament undefeated and fought hard for the overall title in the blitz section until the final rounds, ultimately securing the silver medal.

This successful run in the USA not only brought him valuable rating points but also ensured he temporarily became the world leader in the FIDE Circuit qualifying system, which determines contenders for the World Championship.

Do you think Javokhir Sindarov will soon enter the 2800+ grandmaster elite and become the world's number 1 chess player?

Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this historic result with fellow Uzbek chess fans immediately!