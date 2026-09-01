Uzbekistan Flag Raised in Manhattan: Compatriots in the USA Celebrate Independence Day

·4·World
Uzbekistan Flag Raised in Manhattan: Compatriots in the USA Celebrate Independence Day

Uzbeks living in the USA celebrated the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan with great festivity in the heart of New York — Manhattan. The state flag of Uzbekistan was raised near Wall Street, the world's financial center, and the famous Bowling Green park.

Uzbek national music and dances on the streets of Manhattan

The festive event was attended by representatives of the Uzbek diaspora in the USA, diplomats, active youth, and many foreign guests. Our flag was raised to the sounds of the national anthem of Uzbekistan.

During the event, dancers in national costumes performed traditional dances, sparking great interest among New York residents and tourists. Uzbek national culture, unique adras and gold-embroidered clothing, and national handicrafts were also showcased.

Details of the Independence Day celebration in Manhattan

Category / Indicator

Details

Event Name

Independence Day Celebration of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Location

New York, Manhattan (Bowling Green / Wall Street area)

Main Event

Ceremonial raising of the state flag of Uzbekistan in the US sky

Participants

Representatives of the Uzbek diaspora, activists, diplomats, and guests

Cultural Program

National dances, traditional costumes, and art exhibition

A Symbol of Unity and Patriotism

This event, organized across the ocean, once again demonstrated the unity of our compatriots living abroad, their preservation of national identity, and their boundless love for their homeland. Our flag, fluttering among the skyscrapers of New York, showed the world the grandeur of Uzbek culture and independence.

In your opinion, how does such a ceremonial display of our national holidays and flag in the centers of major world cities positively impact Uzbekistan's international image?

Leave your congratulations and sincere thoughts in the comments, and share these proud moments with all your loved ones!

UzbekistanIndependence DayManhattanNew YorkDiaspora
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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