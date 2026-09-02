iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable Ultra mockups revealed ahead of Apple event

With only eight days left until Apple's next major event, new mockups of the expected devices have surfaced online. According to ixbt.com, well-known YouTube creator Lewis Hilsenteger (author of the "Unbox Therapy" channel) showcased mockups of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Ultra, rumored to be the company's first foldable smartphone, in his latest video. This is reported by news source.

Design changes in the foldable iPhone Ultra

Among the presented mockups, the foldable iPhone Ultra device attracted the most attention. The author notes that this new version is much more refined than previous ones and may more accurately reflect the appearance of the upcoming production smartphone. The device's chassis appears visually thicker, with corners and edges featuring a softer shape.

The design of the main camera block has also been significantly revised. Its appearance is now closer to Apple's current general design language. Structural changes have also affected the folding mechanism, with the hinge integrated deeper into the chassis, protruding less from the side edges.

Analysis of the mockup shows that engineers have also changed the placement of the USB-C port and speakers. Such improvements are aimed at increasing convenience in daily use, sparking great interest among technology enthusiasts.

iPhone 18 Pro Max color palette

In turn, the mockups of the iPhone 18 Pro Max models do not differ significantly from the samples previously published online. However, the video clearly demonstrated four potential color options for this flagship device.

These colors include:

Light blue

Raspberry red

White

Black

These mockups provide Apple fans with an initial idea of what the upcoming flagships might look like. The main focus is on the official event scheduled for September 9, where the company is expected to reveal all the secrets.