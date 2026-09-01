“They will hang me!” Putin's new mobilization plan and his secret admissions

·41·World
“They will hang me!” Putin's new mobilization plan and his secret admissions

The prestigious British The Economist publication, citing sources close to the Kremlin, reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the verge of escalating the war. According to the report, Russia is preparing a new major mobilization wave involving 300,000 to 400,000 soldiers and an analytical article based on Putin's admission to his inner circle that his personal safety would be at risk if the Donbas were lost:

The Economist reveals Putin's new mobilization plan and shocking admission!

After weeks of hesitation, the Russian leadership has decided to intensify military actions in the war. Great Britain'sleading political and economic publication, The Economist, citing its sources close to the Kremlin, announced that special preparations are underway in the Russian Federation to mobilize between 300,000 and 400,000 people into the armed forces.

Sources note that this decision is explained by the need to achieve minimal goals at the front and maintain political stability within the government.

Tactics of forced recruitment through regions

According to the publication, the new mobilization campaign will be implemented as follows:

  • Pressure on local authorities: Additional military forces will be recruited directly by regional authorities (governors and local agencies) through administrative pressure and coercion;

  • Localizing political dissent: To prevent large-scale public protests, the Kremlin plans to conduct the process in a fragmented manner across individual regions instead of a nationwide announcement.

“They will hang me”: Is capturing the Donbas a matter of life and death for Putin?

The Economist cited the statements of sources regarding Putin's personal fears about stopping the war at the current point:

  • Fear of physical danger: “He [Putin] likely believes that stopping the war without achieving his minimal goal — the full capture of the entire Donbas — poses a direct threat to his personal and physical safety”;

  • Shocking admission: One source noted that while discussing the possibility of ending the war without capturing the Donbas with one of his close associates, the Russian president admitted: “They will hang me”, — he openly confessed his fears.

Vladimir PutinThe EconomistRussiaMobilizationWar in Ukraine
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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