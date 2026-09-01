First decision after the knockout: Will Moses Itauma fight Filip Hrgovic again?

Following the sensational defeat of British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma against the new IBF world champion, Croatian Filip Hrgovic, Queensberry Promotions boss Frank Warren has issued an official statement regarding a potential rematch.

The renowned promoter noted that after the 9th-round technical knockout in London, the 21-year-old Itauma immediately began demanding a rematch, but emphasized that now is not the time to rush.

«Rest for now, then we get to work»: Promoter and boxer conversation

Frank Warren revealed details of the private conversation he had with Moses Itauma after the fight concluded:

The boxer's initial reaction: «As soon as the fight ended, Moses asked me: 'Can we set up a rematch against Hrgovic?' That is a natural and correct reaction for a true warrior»;

The promoter's strategic decision: «But I told him: 'Don't think about boxing for now, take some time off and spend it with your family. Once you have fully recovered your strength, we will get back to work on big things'»;

Guarantee of the future: «If Moses can draw the right conclusions from this clash, he still has a massive future and great victories ahead of him».

London sensation and the new situation in the heavyweight division

Decisive changes on the heavyweight scene: