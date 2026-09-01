Tim Cook steps down: John Ternus becomes the new CEO of Apple

A major shift has occurred in the tech world: after fifteen years of leadership, Tim Cook has stepped down as CEO of Apple, with John Ternus, previously the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, taking over the role. This transition comes at a critical time for one of the world's most valuable companies, as it faces key responsibilities such as upcoming gadget launches and the integration of AI technologies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, 51-year-old John Ternus, who is not widely known to the general public, was highly praised by Tim Cook in a letter to employees on his final day. Cook spoke warmly of his successor, highlighting his deep understanding of creating world-changing products and emphasizing that he is the most suitable candidate to lead the company. Notably, Tim Cook will remain with the company as an executive advisor.

John Ternus' long journey at Apple

John Ternus has dedicated more than half of his life, specifically 25 years, to this corporation. After graduating from college, Ternus worked briefly at a small virtual reality device manufacturer called Virtual Research Systems before joining Apple's product design team in 2001. His career progressed rapidly, leading to his promotion to Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and Senior Vice President in 2021.

Now 51, Ternus is 15 years younger than his predecessor, Tim Cook. He is one of the youngest among the company's top executives, signaling that Apple has chosen a leader capable of ensuring long-term stability. Indeed, the fact that Apple has been led by only two CEOs throughout the new millennium demonstrates the company's commitment to leadership succession and stability.

Upcoming challenges and new opportunities

In recent years, Ternus has led the hardware engineering department, playing a key role in creating world-famous devices like the iPhone and MacBook. Now, he and his entire team face very demanding weeks ahead. The company is scheduled to hold its next iPhone launch event next week, where it will introduce its new line of gadgets.

Additionally, Apple will soon begin rolling out a new and improved Siri AI experience powered by Google Gemini technology. Against the backdrop of such massive technological shifts, John Ternus' experience will be crucial for the company.

Speaking to graduates at the University of Pennsylvania's engineering school last year, Ternus shared his life and professional principles. "Believe that you are as smart as anyone in the room, but don't assume you know as much as they do," he said. Experts believe that this healthy approach and humility will help the new CEO lead Apple successfully into the future.