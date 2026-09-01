Il-114-300 aircraft receives a unique system that operates without satellites

The new Russian regional passenger aircraft Il-114-300 has become the only aircraft in its class capable of ensuring safe flights without satellite signals and in areas with poorly developed radio navigation infrastructure. According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, this airliner is equipped with three modern laser inertial navigation systems simultaneously. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

This technological solution is considered crucial, especially for operations in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Flights in such regions often faced difficulties due to a lack of navigation signals. The Il-114-300 is expected to overcome these problems and take regional aviation safety to a new level.

Modern equipment and interior

According to the ministry, the aircraft's digital flight-navigation complex is on par with the avionics of the most modern mainline airliners in terms of its capabilities. This significantly simplifies aircraft control for pilots, even in complex weather and geographical conditions.

Furthermore, the passenger cabin has been created based on a completely new approach. The interior design utilizes entirely new domestic materials, aimed at providing additional comfort for passengers during flights.

Delivery plans and prospects

The Il-114-300 aircraft successfully passed certification on June 5 of this year. This aircraft is seen as the primary regional transport vehicle to replace the aging An-24 fleet.

According to Ixbt.com sources and official data, the delivery of the first serial aircraft to Far Eastern airlines is scheduled for 2028. Currently, the sources of preferential financing for the first batch have been fully identified, and firm contracts are expected to be signed in the near future.

According to initial plans, the first three serial machines to be produced are scheduled to be handed over to the 2nd Arkhangelsk United Aviation Division under preferential leasing terms. This will serve to improve transport connectivity in these regions.