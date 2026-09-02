John Ternus takes over as CEO of Apple

Management has changed at Apple: Tim Cook, who served as CEO for fifteen years, has stepped down, passing the torch to John Ternus. For Ternus, previously the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, this transition comes at a critical juncture in the company's history. Apple is taking bold steps toward upcoming presentations and new technological milestones. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to information released by Bloomberg, John Ternus emphasized the importance of next week's expected presentation in his first letter to employees. “Next week, we have an exceptionally large presentation ahead of us”, he wrote in a message to the team on Tuesday. He also expressed his personal excitement, along with that of the entire team, to work on the ambitious product roadmap ahead.

Upcoming new products and AI

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual traditional iPhone presentation on September 9. There are widespread rumors that the brand may unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone during this event. This move could pave the way for the company to further solidify its position in the mobile market.

Additionally, the event is expected to feature a wider rollout of the updated and enhanced Siri AI. Experts believe this update is a crucial opportunity that will allow Siri to compete on equal footing with leading chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Claude, created by Anthropic.

A step toward the future and Tim Cook's final words

Ternus noted that beyond the devices to be unveiled next week, there are other secret gadgets currently in development. According to media reports, Apple is currently working on AirPods with cameras, smart glasses, and touchscreen laptops.

In turn, Tim Cook, who sent a letter to employees on his final day, highly praised the potential of the new leader. “I am incredibly pleased to be handing over the reins to such a bright, wonderful, and capable person as John”, Cook wrote in his letter. In his view, there are very few specialists who understand the secrets of creating world-changing products as well as John Ternus.