Usyk spoke about Hrgovic's sensational victory and Itauma's knockout

·38·Sport
Usyk spoke about Hrgovic's sensational victory and Itauma's knockout

One of the strongest representatives of world heavyweight boxing Oleksandr Usyk The Ring commented on the results of the sensational championship fight held in London in a statement to the publication.

In the clash for the IBF world championship belt vacated by the Ukrainian boxer, 34-year-old Croatian Filip Hrgovic caused a major sensation by defeating the 21-year-old British favorite Moses Itauma via a 9th-round technical knockout.

“Come back stronger”: Usyk's message to both boxers

After the fight, Oleksandr Usyk sent the following warm and encouraging words to both the winner and the loser:

  • Congratulations to the new champion: “Congratulations, Filip, it was a truly magnificent and well-deserved victory!”;

  • Encouragement for the young star: “Moses, this is not the end. Do not get discouraged, I believe you will come back stronger. Just keep pushing forward — your journey in big-time boxing is just beginning!”

The last vacated belt and the Usyk vs. Wilder clash

Important changes in the heavyweight scene:

  • The IBF belt has found its owner: This championship belt was the last of the 3 major titles officially vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June of this year;

  • Future plan — fight against Wilder in the USA: Oleksandr Usyk himself plans to hold the next super-fight of his career in March 2027 in the USA against the American knockout artist Deontay Wilder.

BoxingOleksandr UsykFilip HrgovicMoses ItaumaDeontay Wilder
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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