American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly ready to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the Starlink satellite system to strike targets within Russian territory. This was reported by the influential Financial Times (FT) publication, citing its own sources.

Sources state that Musk mentioned this in a conversation with former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, but noted that the final and definitive decision must be made by the US administration — the White House.

Restrictions, the Washington factor, and diplomatic pressure

Key political aspects surrounding this agreement:

Musk's current ban: Until now, Elon Musk had strictly prohibited Ukraine from using Starlink infrastructure outside its own borders (specifically for attacks deep inside Russian territory);

Attempt to influence via Trump: The Atlantic reported in July that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donald Trumppersonally asked him to convince Elon Musk to reconsider this decision;

Official response: Fedorov, who left his ministerial post in July of this year, and Elon Musk himself have not yet provided an official comment on these reports.

From Zelenskyy to Musk: Order of Freedom

Against the backdrop of these negotiations, relations between Kyiv and the American entrepreneur appear to be warming: