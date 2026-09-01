Türkiye Joins Artemis Accords for Moon and Mars Exploration

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir signed the Artemis Accords at an official ceremony held at NASA headquarters in Washington. According to ixbt.com, this significant step makes the country the 71st participant in the international program aimed at exploring the Moon and Mars. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This agreement establishes the fundamental principles for future space cooperation. Key areas include transparency of activities, exchange of scientific data, assistance to space crews in emergencies, and the protection of historic space objects.

Rapid development of the space program

The Artemis program was launched in 2020 by NASA, the U.S. Department of State, and seven founding nations. The current signing ceremony was chaired by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, coinciding with a period of acceleration for Turkey's national space program.

In recent years, Ankara has achieved significant results in space research. Notably, in 2024, Turkey sent its first citizen into space — Alper Gezeravci conducted scientific experiments on the International Space Station (ISS). It is also noteworthy that researcher Tuva Atasever completed a flight on a Virgin Galactic suborbital vehicle.

Future national projects

Currently, the Turkish Space Agency is actively working on preparing its first national lunar mission, the AYAP-1 spacecraft. The country is taking practical steps toward implementing future lunar programs.

Furthermore, as part of expanding international cooperation, the International Astronautical Congress is scheduled to be held in Antalya this October. This event will serve to further strengthen Turkey's position in the space industry.