Apple changes map name following US presidential decree

·27·Technology
Apple changes map name following US presidential decree

Following an official directive from the US presidential administration, major tech giants continue to rename geographical objects on their maps. According to ixbt.com, Apple has followed Google's lead, officially renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America in its Apple Maps service. This change applies to users within the US and is drawing significant attention amid the political and economic relations between the countries. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

It is noted that this change was implemented in response to an executive order signed by the US President. According to the document, the Department of the Interior was given a 30-day deadline to update the lake's name in the US Board on Geographic Names and other federal databases. The decree acknowledges the economic importance of this body of water and emphasizes the necessity of renaming it to Lake America.

Geographical approaches in map services

This change implemented in the Apple Maps app applies only to users in the US. While the previous name, Ontario, remains for users in Canada, users outside these two countries may see both names on the map. Google, for its part, explained that map names are updated in accordance with official government sources, including the Geographic Names Information System.

However, not all map services have followed this policy. MapQuest announced that it would retain the familiar, traditional name and would not change the name of Lake Ontario. It is worth noting that last year, following a similar decree, the Gulf of Mexico was renamed the Gulf of America, and MapQuest maintained its position at that time as well.

Competition and changes in app rankings

The compliance of tech giants with the government decree has led to the popularity of a competing map service. MapQuest app downloads surged, and it took the top spot in the US App Store charts. This result even allowed it to surpass the popular ChatGPT app.

MapQuest also achieved high rankings in the overall apps and games category on the Google Play Store. Company representatives commented ironically on the situation on the social network X, noting that the preference of users has prevailed in the rise of its popularity. Apple and Google have not provided further comments on the situation.

AppleGoogleMapQuestUSATechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi enters the international market with Mijia Ceiling FanXiaomi enters the international market with Mijia Ceiling FanToday, 05:56John Ternus takes over as CEO of AppleJohn Ternus takes over as CEO of AppleToday, 00:59Japanese scientists set a record for solid electrolytesJapanese scientists set a record for solid electrolytesToday, 00:56iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable Ultra mockups revealed ahead of Apple eventiPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable Ultra mockups revealed ahead of Apple eventToday, 00:21Il-114-300 aircraft receives a unique system that operates without satellitesIl-114-300 aircraft receives a unique system that operates without satellitesYesterday, 23:55Tim Cook steps down: John Ternus becomes the new CEO of AppleTim Cook steps down: John Ternus becomes the new CEO of AppleYesterday, 23:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone sets a record on its first day
Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone sets a record on its first day