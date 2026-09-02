Xiaomi enters the international market with Mijia Ceiling Fan

·0·Technology
Xiaomi enters the international market with Mijia Ceiling Fan

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is preparing to launch its new innovation — a smart ceiling fan with integrated lighting — into the international market. According to ixbt.com, the 36-inch Mijia Ceiling Fan with Light model has appeared on the company's official global website, indicating that the device will be sold outside of China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, Xiaomi is keeping the exact release date and final pricing for this innovative product in international markets confidential. Nevertheless, its appearance on the global page suggests it will soon be available worldwide, sparking significant interest among consumers.

Technical specifications of the device

The device combines a 36-inch ceiling light and an efficient fan in a compact design. The total weight of the construction is approximately 4.3 kg. The maximum power consumption of the device is 64 W, with 28 W allocated to the fan and the remaining 36 W to the lighting system.

The integrated lighting system provides a brightness level of at least 300 lux. Additionally, users can easily adjust the color temperature of the light within a wide range from 2700 K to 5700 K according to their preferences.

Smart control and seasonal functionality

The fan is capable of rotating in both directions, ensuring efficient operation throughout the year. In summer, it directs cool airflow downward to cool the room, while in winter, it rotates in reverse to help distribute warm air trapped under the ceiling evenly throughout the room.

A dedicated remote control is provided for managing the device. Furthermore, its integration with modern smart home systems offers convenience, allowing users to control it within a seamless ecosystem.

For reference, this device was priced at approximately 80 USD in the Chinese market. Experts believe that its price in the global market is expected to be slightly higher due to logistics and other costs.

XiaomiSmart HomeTechnologyGadgetsNews
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Abror Shuhratov
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