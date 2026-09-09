Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone – iPhone Duo

·41·Technology
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone – iPhone Duo

At a special event in Cupertino, Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, the first foldable device in its history. This is the first major product launched under the leadership of the company's new CEO, John Ternus, and it is generating significant interest from tech enthusiasts worldwide. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Company representatives stated that the creation of the new gadget was inspired by the multitasking capabilities of iPad devices. During the presentation, it was demonstrated how users can utilize the device in vertical mode when fully unfolded.

Expanded screen format and competitive landscape

Early foldable devices on the market usually resembled narrow and long vertical plates. Apple took a different approach, choosing a wider screen format that provides the most comfortable proportions for watching videos. This solution significantly improves image quality when the device is fully unfolded.

It should be noted that major competitors like Samsung and Xiaomi had already brought wide-format foldable phones to market before Apple. However, according to ixbt.com, Apple's move is expected to further boost overall demand for this type of technology.

Market prospects and forecasts

According to data from the analytical firm Counterpoint, foldable devices currently account for less than 2 percent of the total smartphone market. Nevertheless, the iPhone Duo could be a real game-changer in the market.

Analysts predict that the new iPhone Duo will achieve resounding success, expected to capture up to 25 percent of the foldable smartphone market by the end of the year. This will create a foundation for Apple to immediately solidify its position in the new segment.

AppleiPhone DuoFoldable SmartphoneJohn TernusCupertino
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