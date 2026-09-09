Javier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish club

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to reports suggesting that Argentine star Lionel Messi could purchase Eldense, a club currently competing in the Spanish second division. According to him, while the process has not been officially confirmed, it would be a great honor for the country if the football legend were to invest in Spanish football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In recent days, media reports have circulated claiming that the Inter Miami forward has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire the Alicante-based team, Eldense, as part of his efforts to expand his business empire. This sensational news quickly caught the attention of the football community, including the leadership of La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the head of the Spanish championship answered journalists' questions on this topic on Wednesday during the presentation of the Panini LaLiga EA Sports sticker album. However, the organization's chief admitted that he has no internal information on the matter and learned about the rumors through the press.

Tebas clarifies the situation

In his statement, Javier Tebas emphasized that he only learned about the situation surrounding Eldense through the media. The high-ranking league official added that he has no concrete information on whether Lionel Messi is buying the club personally or as part of an investment group.

If this deal becomes a reality, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could completely change the development trajectory of the team competing in the Spanish second division. This is expected to further increase the commercial appeal of the competition and fan interest.

Ronaldo's experience and the future of Spanish football

In his remarks, the La Liga president compared Lionel Messi's move to the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was previously known that the Portuguese star owned a significant portion of shares in another Spanish club, Almeria.

Javier Tebas believes that it is a great pride for the country's sport that the two greatest representatives of world football in recent years are investing their funds to support and contribute to the growth of Spanish football.