New opportunities for entrepreneurs: land auctions and the mahalla system are changing

Important changes are being proposed to the procedures for obtaining land for entrepreneurs, launching retail and service activities in multi-story residential buildings, and resolving issues at the mahalla level. One of the most notable initiatives is the opportunity to put state land plots up for auction with a starting price of just 1 million soums for entrepreneurs who come forward with ready-made projects of social significance.

In return, the entrepreneur proposing to establish a kindergarten, school, or technical school undertakes the obligation to provide free education for children from needy families.

At first glance, this is land for the entrepreneur and a social project for the state. However, the main goal of the new approach is much broader.

1. Who will be given the opportunity to obtain land starting from 1 million soums?

According to the proposal, entrepreneurs can come forward with a ready-made project for the establishment of a kindergarten, school, or technical school.

If the project provides for the free education of children from needy families, the state is ready to support such an initiative.

And the biggest news concerns the land issue.

It is proposed to put land plots up for auction at a starting price of 1 million soums for entrepreneurs who come forward with a ready-made project of social significance.

This mechanism aims to combine entrepreneurship with social responsibility.

2. Why kindergartens, schools, and technical schools specifically?

Covering the need for educational institutions through the capabilities of the private sector can be one of the key areas of state-entrepreneurship partnership.

In this case, the entrepreneur:

submits a ready-made educational project;

establishes the relevant facility;

provides for the free education of children from needy families;

while the state may apply a preferential mechanism regarding the land plot.

As a result, entrepreneurial activity goes hand in hand with fulfilling a social task.

3. Doing business on the ground floors of multi-story buildings may become easier

Another important proposal concerns the rules for using premises located on the ground floors of multi-apartment buildings.

According to the proposal, it may be permitted to adapt such premises for retail and service activities without transferring them to a separate non-residential category.

Another important relief is envisaged here: in some cases, instead of obtaining an official permit, mere notification may be sufficient.

If implemented, this change could reduce administrative procedures for entrepreneurs and create new opportunities in the service sector.

4. What changes might occur on the ground floors?

The ground floor of multi-apartment buildings is often considered a convenient location for retail and service facilities.

However, various administrative requirements may arise when using such premises for business purposes.

The goal of the new approach is to simplify the process.

Potential results:

Direction Expected change Ground floor apartment Opportunity to adapt for retail and services Transfer to non-residential category May not be required in certain cases Administrative process Notification mechanism may be applied For the entrepreneur Opportunity to reduce time and bureaucratic procedures

Of course, ensuring resident safety, sanitation, and compliance with other established requirements in such facilities remains a priority.

5. The working procedure of the mahalla “sevens” will also change

The innovations do not apply solely to entrepreneurship.

A new approach is also being proposed for coordinating mahalla-related issues.

From now on, it is envisaged to prevent separate, individual meetings from being held on the same issue by the leaders coordinating the “seven”.

All issues must be discussed in one place once a week.

6. All leaders will gather simultaneously

According to the new procedure, mahalla-related issues are proposed to be discussed:

once a week;

under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister;

with the participation of all responsible heads.

The main goal of this approach is to eliminate the practice of holding separate, individual meetings with various leaders on the same issue.