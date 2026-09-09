BYD driver who didn't hear ambulance due to loud music penalized

In Tashkent, measures were taken against the driver of a BYD Song Plus who failed to yield to an ambulance with its siren and special lights activated.

According to the Tashkent City IIBB STSI, traffic safety officers identified the driver and conducted a conversation with him.

The driver stated that because the car windows were closed and music was playing loudly in the cabin, he did not hear the ambulance siren.

An administrative report was drawn up against the driver regarding the incident. The BYD Song Plus car was temporarily placed in a impound lot.

Experts urge drivers to promptly yield to emergency service vehicles with special sound and light signals on the road.