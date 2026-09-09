John Ternus says iPhone is the best device for the AI era

Apple's new leader, John Ternus, announced the corporation's strategy in the field of artificial intelligence at the opening of the "Surprise and Shine" event. According to Ixbt.com, he stated that the main bet on AI is not on new gadgets, but specifically on the iPhone, and that, unlike competitors, the company prioritizes user privacy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

During the presentation in Cupertino, John Ternus made his first major appearance since taking over the leadership role from Tim Cook. Tim Cook currently serves as the company's Executive Chairman. Ternus emphasized that there is no need to create new types of devices in the AI era, as the most perfect intelligent personal hub already exists on the market.

What should an ideal AI device look like?

During the event, the new CEO listed the main requirements for an ideal AI gadget. According to him, such a device must deeply understand the user's personal context, always be with its owner, and possess a powerful processor capable of running AI models both directly on the device and via cloud technologies.

Furthermore, a device acting as an intelligent hub must have a large display, high-quality cameras, and a microphone to see and hear the external environment. It was highlighted that all this must be supported by long-lasting battery life and be easy to use without complex learning processes.

Privacy and competitive advantage

Ternus believes that a perfect device must be seamlessly integrated with other gadgets, apps, and services. These factors make the iPhone the most optimal platform for AI, as it provides a familiar and convenient environment for the user.

Data security was also a key focus of the presentation. According to John Ternus, other companies view user personal data as an object for collection and storage, whereas Apple opposes this approach.

The fact that Apple Intelligence functions are designed to run as much as possible directly on the device was highlighted as the company's main differentiator. The new leader noted that any trust loses its value if user data leaves their control.