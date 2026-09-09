Apple introduces new Health app for wellness assessment

Apple unveiled its redesigned Apple Health app during the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 devices. According to Ixbt.com, the updated application uses Apple Intelligence AI capabilities to perform in-depth analysis of user medical data and provide personalized recommendations. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

One of the key innovations of the app is the dedicated Insights section, which summarizes the most important data and includes personalized guidance and assessments. The app also features a new Readiness score that indicates physical fitness levels and a Health Age calculation function that compares biological metrics.

Long-term health monitoring and new features

The Health Age metric compares various medical metrics such as VO2 max, sleep quality, and blood analysis with the user's actual age to determine the overall condition of the body. This approach helps individuals accurately understand their biological state and take necessary measures in time.

At the same time, a section focused on longevity has been added to the app. It evaluates sleep, physical activity, and heart health based on data from Apple Watch and iPhone devices. Laboratory results can also be integrated into the system, and the company is offering a panel of 50 biomarkers for $119 in partnership with Quest.

Personalized advice using AI

With the help of Apple Intelligence technology, the app correlates various medical data to provide precise recommendations to the user. For example, the system may suggest adding extra intervals to morning runs to improve cardiovascular health. The app provides deeper analysis in the field of fitness and heart activity tracking.

Furthermore, the updated Health app allows for an in-depth assessment of body mobility. This is a great help for elderly people or those recovering from injuries. During the analysis process, a coach demonstrates how to perform specific movements. The updated Health app will be initially released in US English by the end of this year.