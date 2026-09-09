Apple introduces new iPhone 18 Pro models

·5·Technology
Apple introduces new iPhone 18 Pro models

At its traditional autumn "Surprise and Shine" event, Apple officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to Ixbt.com, while the new generation of flagships retains the previous design language, the main focus is on their significantly upgraded camera capabilities and technical specifications. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Key camera improvements and design

The most significant aspect of the new Pro series smartphones is the 48 MP variable aperture camera system. This optical system consists of six thin blades, serving to significantly improve the quality and speed of photography in low-light conditions.

The company also introduced a design change, replacing the orange color of the previous generation with an attractive new burgundy shade. This gives the device an even more premium look.

Performance and cooling system

Both new smartphones are powered by Apple's latest and most powerful A20 Pro processor. To prevent overheating during high-performance tasks, the manufacturers have installed a specially redesigned vapor chamber cooling system.

Battery life has also been fundamentally improved with a new design. According to data provided by Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro model offers up to 36 hours of continuous video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 45 hours.

Artificial intelligence and Siri capabilities

During the event, the company showcased the new Siri AI system, which supports on-screen contextual intelligence. This feature will launch in beta in English this month as part of the iOS 27 update.

Support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish is planned to be added in October of this year, providing users with broader possibilities for interacting with the device.

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