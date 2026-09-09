iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Officially Unveiled: What Makes the New Flagships Impressive?

Apple has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphones — iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. With these new devices, the company has focused primarily on processor power, artificial intelligence, camera capabilities, and battery life.

In particular, the 2nm A20 Pro chip, an updated cooling system, enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, and the new Burgundy color have become the most discussed aspects of the new generation iPhone.

A20 Pro: Apple moves to a 2nm chip for the first time

The main innovation of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is the A20 Pro processor.

The new chip is based on 2nm technology, aimed at providing higher performance efficiency and energy savings compared to the previous generation.

The A20 Pro is equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Apple states that graphics performance has been significantly increased, and Neural Engine capabilities have also been expanded.

Another important aspect of the new chip is its operation with an improved vapor chamber cooling system.

This is especially important for gaming, video editing, and AI functions that run under high loads for long periods.

Battery record

Apple has also significantly improved autonomy in the new Pro models.

In particular, the iPhone 18 Pro Max shows one of the highest results among the company's smartphones with up to 45 hours of video playback capability.

The iPhone 18 Pro is said to be capable of up to 36 hours of video playback.

Additionally, there is a fast-charging system that allows the device to reach 50% charge in 15 minutes.

These changes are especially important for those who actively use large screens, high-performance processors, and AI functions.

Apple placed even greater emphasis on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence also took center stage at the iPhone 18 Pro presentation.

The updated Siri , powered by Apple Intelligence, will have expanded capabilities for understanding user commands and performing various tasks.

Apple emphasizes that a significant part of these functions runs on the device itself. This is a key part of the company's strategy regarding personal data protection.

The Neural Engine has also been significantly improved to strengthen AI capabilities in the new iPhones.

There is also a serious innovation in the camera

One of the most interesting changes in the iPhone 18 Pro camera system is the main camera with a variable aperture.

This allows the smartphone camera to control the amount of light more precisely. As a result, the user has more control over exposure and background blur in photos.

Apple has also expanded the camera's professional control functions.

The biggest surprise in design — Burgundy

Changes in appearance are not revolutionary. Apple has maintained the overall design concept, but some details have been updated.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are presented in four colors :

Deep Black;

Silver;

Glacier Blue;

Burgundy.

In particular, the new Burgundy — a dark red-purple color — became one of the most eye-catching variants of the series.

Also, the colors of the aluminum body and Ceramic Shield glass on the back of the device have been made more harmonious.

What is the price?

Apple has also announced the starting price for the new Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro — from $1,199,

iPhone 18 Pro Max — from $1,299 starts.

Pre-orders start on September 12, and official sales of the new smartphones will be launched on September 18 .

Key innovations in the iPhone 18 Pro

Feature iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Processor A20 Pro, 2nm A20 Pro, 2nm Video playback Up to 36 hours Up to 45 hours Fast charging 50% in 15 minutes 50% in 15 minutes Colors 4 types 4 types Starting price $1,199 $1,299 Sales start September 18 September 18

A new stage is beginning for Apple

The presentation of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max has become a more important event for Apple than just a presentation of new smartphones.

The company is simultaneously strengthening 2nm processor, artificial intelligence, powerful camera, and long battery life directions.

Therefore, the main question for the iPhone 18 Pro series is no longer "how much has the new design changed?"

The main question is — how much can Apple change the smartphone user experience through the new generation chip and AI capabilities?

The answer to this will become clearer once the new iPhones hit the stores and their real-world performance is revealed.